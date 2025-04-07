Logitalent launches Life Sciences division, appoints Roberts-Fenton as global vice president

By LoadstarEditorial 07/04/2025

PRESS RELEASE

7 April 2025

Logitalent Announces Launch of Life Sciences Division with Appointment of Althea Roberts-Fenton as Global Vice President

Logitalent, a global leader in talent strategy and consultancy, proudly announces the launch of Logitalent Life Sciences, a specialized division headquartered in Chicago and dedicated to supporting companies in biologics, advanced therapies, and life science logistics.

To lead and drive this expansion, Logitalent has appointed Althea Roberts -Fenton as Global ...

