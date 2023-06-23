Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Logistics budget down under – one of the most difficult in decades

businessman
ID 7726359 © Alekss | Dreamstime.com
By

Logistics companies in Australia are putting the finishing touches to their Financial Year 2024 (FY24) budgets.

The conundrum: how do we manage falling revenue and rapidly escalating costs?

Let’s recap the multiple headwinds – which are common in most developed economies – and what impact they have for logisticians.

Money’s too tight to mention

I picked up an iron last weekend, for the first time in about 20 years.

That was just another cost-cutting measure in the Mr & ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Australia Supply chain radar delivery robots drones FreightTech radar The final mile

    Most Read

    MSC is bleeding the charter market dry – and keeping rates high

    Rates woes continue for carriers amid claims of transatlantic price-dumping

    Trading outlook for second half looking grim for container lines

    DP World forwarding ambitions writ large in Ceva hire

    DHL drops DP as Schenker preps to drop DB

    Calm at US west coast ports at last – but it stays stormy up north

    Confident Maersk Air Cargo spreads its wings as it soars over rivals

    Container spot market: up or down ahead of late peak season?

    Don't be too eager for return to west coast ports, shippers warned

    Foxconn unveils plan to build electric vehicles – but not in China

    How unpicking the 2M Alliance will re-shape container trades

    It's survival of the fittest as the shortsea market hits heavy weather

    New bid to curb US e-commerce imports, especially from China

    CULines backs away as US west coast services become loss-makers

    Canadian rail giant has high hopes for new intermodal reefer service

    News podcast | June 2023 | USWC docker deal; the SAF challenge; CNS Partnership Conference