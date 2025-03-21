Logistics cheers as third runway for Heathrow gets green light at last
Supply chain leaders in the UK have given their backing after the government threw its ...
UPDATED: 12:50 to include the opinion of Ti’s John Manners-Bell
Mixed messages are coming out of the cargo community following the suspension of flights to and from Heathrow following a fire at a substation that supplies the London gateway, with some carriers and forwarders believing the cargo sector may have avoided the worst of it.
Power to the UK’s busiest terminal was knocked out as a result of the fire, which broke out a little before 11.30pm last ...
TPM: Forwarders need 'clout' to survive as the ocean carriers move in
Gemini schedule reliability falls below 90% target for the first time
Resumption of Suez transits in doubt after return of Red Sea hostilities
Red Sea crisis forces Maersk to increase capacity over strategy limit
Gemini carriers cut back loading allocations on challenging southern India trade
Forever 21 blames bankruptcy on de minimis exemption
Maersk assures shareholders arms shipments 'comply with regulations'
SF Airlines expands, while sister Kerry Logistics is set to lose its name
DHL sees opportunities as end of US de minimis exemption looms
FMC empowered to investigate international 'shipping chokepoints'
Ocean Alliance splits ANP service into two to ease Vancouver delays
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article