By Alexander Whiteman 21/03/2025

UPDATED: 12:50 to include the opinion of Ti’s John Manners-Bell

Mixed messages are coming out of the cargo community following the suspension of flights to and from Heathrow following a fire at a substation that supplies the London gateway, with some carriers and forwarders believing the cargo sector may have avoided the worst of it.

Power to the UK’s busiest terminal was knocked out as a result of the fire, which broke out a little before 11.30pm last ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN