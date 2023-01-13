Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Kuehne + Nagel – the next multi-billion windfall

AAK
ID 442246 © Cindy Hughes | Dreamstime.com
By

Prepping to pull the trigger to secure a whopping one-off payout, almost certainly the last of its kind for some time?

Looking for that in our sector, sticking to the long-term view and value?

You are in the right place

The most attractive yield play in forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel (K+N), attracts lots of attention at a time when capital preservation in investing, riding the down cycle wave, not only in US, is as tricky as ever.

Asia on the upside in transport and ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Against the odds Kuehne + Nagel Logistics on a steroid comedown 747-8F Atlas Air DB Schenker Flexport TAC Index

    Most Read

    Weak 2023 forecast pushes Flexport to slash 20% of global workforce

    Be wary of forwarders offering insurance, warns shipper in Flexport case

    Shipping lines put growth ambitions on hold and look to defer newbuilds

    Maersk management restructure sees 10 'leaders' join executive team

    Cyber-attack on DNV impacts 6,000+ vessels using ShipManager software

    Ocean carriers find a way to deploy their expanding fleets

    EXCLUSIVE: UPS SCS loses its head

    New CO2 rules could cripple feeder and reefer shortsea services

    More pressure on box ship charter rates, but MPVs sail smoother

    DNV admits up to 1,000 vessels affected by ransomware attack

    FedEx, UPS and Amazon look to shore-up margins in a slower market

    New 'five-year plan' to revive China as a modern logistics giant

    Bulker grounds in Suez Canal, prompting Ever Given flashbacks

    What's the truth behind the Flexport firings, Sherlock?

    EVA Air subsidiary staff demand bonuses following Evergreen largesse

    Asia-Med box trades the only bright spot in the general downturn