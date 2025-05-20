Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / KMTC to dip its toes back in the transpacific trade after 40 years

KMTC Dubai Credit KMTC Line
KMTC Dubai Credit KMTC Line.
By

South Korean regional carrier KMTC Line has returned to the transpacific after 40 years, joining SeaLead Shipping’s Asia-US west coast (AWC) service.

From 17 June, the service, to be marketed as the Asia-Pacific Express (APX) by KMTC, is currently operated by Dubai-based SeaLead and Hong Kong-based TS Lines.

After HMM and SM Line, KMTC will become the third South Korean carrier on the transpacific, returning to a trade in which it was active from 1978 to ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

  • Rajeev Kathuria

    May 20, 2025 at 1:52 pm

    This is much needed relief ,while KMTC joining the Transpacific route.

Related Stories

Topics

Korea Marine Transport Company (KMTC Line) SeaLead Shipping Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI)

Most read news

Volume surge and an early peak season? 'Don't celebrate too soon,' warning

Shippers should check out the 'small print' in China-US tariff cuts

Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out

'Cargo collision' expected as transpacific capacity tightens and rates rise

15% rebate for box ships as Suez Canal Authority woos carriers

Threat to airport operations as India revokes security clearance for handler Çelebi

IATA to downgrade air cargo growth forecast 'to something more sustainable'

MSC Antonia, a casualty of the epidemic of GPS area-denial

News in Brief Podcast | Week 20 | 90-day countdown, India and Pakistan  

Amanda Jones Rasmussen returns to DHL GF as new global CCO

Houthis declare blockade of port of Haifa – 'vessels calling will be targets'

Maersk joins peers with emergency surcharges on Pakistan cargo

South America will benefit as air cargo traffic diverts from the transpacific

Evri gets 'Premium' boost from merger with DHL's UK ecommerce division

Brazil's outdated and inefficient ports the barrier to economic growth

Hapag-Lloyd: a 'pretty good first quarter' – but trend for 2025 'pretty uncertain'