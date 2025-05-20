By Alison Koo 20/05/2025

South Korean regional carrier KMTC Line has returned to the transpacific after 40 years, joining SeaLead Shipping’s Asia-US west coast (AWC) service.

From 17 June, the service, to be marketed as the Asia-Pacific Express (APX) by KMTC, is currently operated by Dubai-based SeaLead and Hong Kong-based TS Lines.

After HMM and SM Line, KMTC will become the third South Korean carrier on the transpacific, returning to a trade in which it was active from 1978 to ...

