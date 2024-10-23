Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Julian Harrison and Laurence Sugars join DHL ecommerce management team

DHL ecommerce today announced two new members of its management team: Julian Harrison, pictured left, as CIO, and Laurence Sugars as VP of product & strategy. 

Both come from a retail background and will report to CEO Stuart Hill.  

Mr Harrison, who will “deliver a technology- and data-first strategy to support growth across all areas of the business” spent 12 years in retail and fast-moving consumer goods businesses, including senior tech roles at ASOS and Marks and Spencer. He also held the role of head of technology, fulfilment and enterprise at Lovehoney. 

Mr Sugars will be working in close collaboration with the IT function. He joins DHL ecommerce UK from Marks and Spencer where he was senior head of product for food, after holding senior roles at FarFetch and Tesco.  

He will be responsible for expanding the services DHL offers to consumers and retailers, including features within the DHL ecommerce app, as well as the Out of Home network. 

Mr Hill said: “We’ve got significant growth plans so I’m delighted to expand an already strong management team with people who share our ambition and vision for the business and who bring deep retail expertise. Julian and Laurence give us real balance as a board and will enable us to evolve the ecommerce proposition in line with the changing needs of both retailers and shoppers.” 

