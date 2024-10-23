Julian Harrison and Laurence Sugars join DHL ecommerce management team

Menzies Aviation shakes up Americas leadership team
Menzies Aviation is shaking up its Americas leadership team with a series of senior appointments. Oliver ...
DHL: GREEN PUSH UPDATEKNIN: DOWN SHE GOESDSV: SOLUTIONS THE STAR PERFORMER DSV: DOWNSIDE REMINDERDSV: AIR AND OCEAN VOLUMES RISEDSV: SOLID INTERIMSDSV: FIRST TAKE KNIN: AIR VOLUMES RISEKNIN: SEA VOLUMES FALLKNIN: PUSHING UNIT COST DOWNKNIN: COST CONTROL 'SAVES THE DAY'KNIN: SOFT TRADING UPDATEWTC: UPSIDEGM: RAISING THE ROOFGM: IN FULL THROTTLEZIM: MAERSK BOOST KNIN: READ-ACROSSMAERSK: NOT ENOUGH
DHL: GREEN PUSH UPDATEKNIN: DOWN SHE GOESDSV: SOLUTIONS THE STAR PERFORMER DSV: DOWNSIDE REMINDERDSV: AIR AND OCEAN VOLUMES RISEDSV: SOLID INTERIMSDSV: FIRST TAKE KNIN: AIR VOLUMES RISEKNIN: SEA VOLUMES FALLKNIN: PUSHING UNIT COST DOWNKNIN: COST CONTROL 'SAVES THE DAY'KNIN: SOFT TRADING UPDATEWTC: UPSIDEGM: RAISING THE ROOFGM: IN FULL THROTTLEZIM: MAERSK BOOST KNIN: READ-ACROSSMAERSK: NOT ENOUGH
DHL ecommerce today announced two new members of its management team: Julian Harrison, pictured left, as CIO, and Laurence Sugars as VP of product & strategy.
Both come from a retail background and will report to CEO Stuart Hill.
Mr Harrison, who will “deliver a technology- and data-first strategy to support growth across all areas of the business” spent 12 years in retail and fast-moving consumer goods businesses, including senior tech roles at ASOS and Marks and Spencer. He also held the role of head of technology, fulfilment and enterprise at Lovehoney.
Mr Sugars will be working in close collaboration with the IT function. He joins DHL ecommerce UK from Marks and Spencer where he was senior head of product for food, after holding senior roles at FarFetch and Tesco.
He will be responsible for expanding the services DHL offers to consumers and retailers, including features within the DHL ecommerce app, as well as the Out of Home network.
Mr Hill said: “We’ve got significant growth plans so I’m delighted to expand an already strong management team with people who share our ambition and vision for the business and who bring deep retail expertise. Julian and Laurence give us real balance as a board and will enable us to evolve the ecommerce proposition in line with the changing needs of both retailers and shoppers.”
Freight rates will stay high next year – no respite for shippers, predicts Drewry
Rates still slipping as peak season recedes and port strike threat subsides
More cargo chaos at Chittagong Port as transport operators strike
Trump tariff threat and China downturn will make CNY 2025 'different'
Europe's logistics operators tighten security after alert by UK counter-terror services
Maersk expects profit hike on strong demand and Red Sea crisis
Air cargo shifts capacity to where the money is as holiday season begins
Congestion fears as box lines plan to dodge EU carbon tax with UK first-call
Digital air cargo community systems key to unlock sustainable cargo future
'Game-changer' may now be 'game-over', as India eyes cabotage u-turn
The Loadstar explains: onboard carbon capture and storage
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article