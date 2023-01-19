Duff FedEx's 'focus' – costs, costs, costs (and parking aircraft)
Unconvincing, to say the least
They were good. No they weren’t.
They were good. No they weren’t.
JB Hunt numbers – first and second read
Opening the earning seasons alongside Prologis, road freight and intermodal beast JB Hunt gave us some serious food for thought yesterday ––> a respectable +4.95% performance on results day, closing at $185.02, in a rather bad day for the US markets.
That compares with a record, 52-week reading of $218.18 from Q1 22 (52-week low: $153.92, 17 June 2022).
To testify how difficult it was ...
Which are more precarious, post-Flexport cuts: 'digital' or 'traditional' forwarders?
Hapag-CMA deal sees re-emergence of cross-alliance slot chartering
Carriers take short-term rate hit and eye post-CNY demand surge
DNV admits up to 1,000 vessels affected by ransomware attack
More than 50 sailings from Asia to Europe blanked in first seven weeks
New 'five-year plan' to revive China as a modern logistics giant
Asia-Med box trades the only bright spot in the general downturn
MSC shops for 10 more box ships, bringing its orderbook to 134
Toll Group – all sorts of rumours abound
Comment on this article