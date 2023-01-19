By Alessandro Pasetti 19/01/2023

They were good. No they weren’t.

JB Hunt numbers – first and second read

Opening the earning seasons alongside Prologis, road freight and intermodal beast JB Hunt gave us some serious food for thought yesterday ––> a respectable +4.95% performance on results day, closing at $185.02, in a rather bad day for the US markets.

That compares with a record, 52-week reading of $218.18 from Q1 22 (52-week low: $153.92, 17 June 2022).

To testify how difficult it was ...

