By LoadstarEditorial 10/05/2023

Japan Airlines is going back to the future. Thirteen years after getting rid of its freighter business as part of a bankruptcy reorganisation, the passenger carrier is reintroducing a dedicated cargo fleet in a strategic move to “capitalise on growth opportunities in the cargo and mail sectors”.

JAL said last week it would take three B767-300ER jets from its passenger fleet and send them to an airframe overhaul facility for conversion into freighters capable of carrying large containers on their main deck.