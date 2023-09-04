Jack Riddick joins Premium as research analyst

By LoadstarEditorial 04/09/2023

We are absolutely delighted to announce the appointment of a new, young and highly talented team member.

Jack Riddick (pictured below), aged 23, joins the Loadstar Premium crew as a full-time research analyst, fresh from completion of a master’s in philosophy at the University of St Andrews, after a bachelor’s degree in philosophy with French at LSE.

He first got involved in journalism during 2019 in a stint as a residential writer at the Institute of Technology in Gandhinagar, India.

The role involved interviewing professors and ghost-writing newspaper articles on technical subjects such as nanotechnology, computer science and geoengineering. He published articles on philosophy and politics for the Fair Observer international news website.

The study of philosophy mandates clear, concise and logical argumentation. His first academic essay was selected for the LSE-Bayreuth philosophy conference, and he has been published in the LSE student philosophy journal Rerum Causae. As an undergraduate, he volunteered as the managing editor for the LSE Law Society’s pro bono publication, which involved working with law students to develop their articles into engaging short pieces, dealing with a range of international law issues.

Outside of work, he’s fond of sea swimming, hill running and cooking, and likes to think he makes a mean dhal.

Jack wrote his master’s dissertation on the enigmatic early work of the Austrian philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein, who famously wrote “whereof we cannot speak, thereof we must remain silent”. Worthy advice for philosophers and supply chain analysts alike!

He starts today, 4 September, and reports to Ale Pasetti, head of Loadstar Premium. Based in Ipswich, his email is [email protected], his contact number is +44 7827 012 453.