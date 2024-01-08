How emissions reporting can drive revenue for your forwarding business

Emissions expected to increase as box ships re-route and burn more fuel
As we enter 2024, the freight industry is tackling escalating fuel costs, intensified security concerns and heightened industry competition. To meet these challenges, freight forwarders must embrace a strategic approach to generating new revenue streams that not only differentiate them from their competitors, but also create value for shippers. This article explains how emissions reporting — so often considered an additional cost centre — can help drive value for your clients, turning it into a core revenue centre.
The demand for emissions reporting in supply chains is driven by compliance requirements
Shippers are under pressure to take control of their supply chain emissions from two main sources — consumers demanding more transparency of the sustainability claims for the products and services they use, and governments and regulatory bodies who are introducing mandatory scope 3 emissions reporting. The EU’s CSRD is the first example of this type of mandatory reporting, but the UK, the US and Brazil are also expected to follow suit soon.
Forwarders can provide a service that meets shippers’ emissions reporting requirements, helping attract new business, drive client loyalty and boost overall revenue.
Deliver quick wins for shippers
Shippers will always be looking for the immediate value they’ll gain from picking your forwarding service over your competitors. By highlighting the quick wins, you’ll elevate your business’s proficiency during the tender process.
Add instant value with automated emissions reporting as standard
Showcase long-term value
Presenting your business as a long-term sustainability partner during the quoting stage will create a competitive edge, driving client retention and increasing revenue. By aligning your capabilities with clients’ long-term sustainability strategies, you can position your business as a partner committed to enduring success.
Supporting long-term sustainability strategies
Ignoring emissions reporting is a risky game
Overlooking the integration of emissions reporting into your forwarding services could expose your business to significant risks as other players take advantage of this market opportunity.
Missed opportunities could be costly
Seize the opportunity
Emissions reporting is not merely an expensive compliance requirement for freight forwarders — it’s an opportunity to open new revenue streams. And, as this is still a relatively new space in the freight and logistics industry, there are still plenty of avenues to explore.
By proactively incorporating automated emissions reporting and aiding shippers with quick wins and long-term sustainability strategies, you can increase your revenue by expanding your customer base, driving revenue and building your brand image. Additionally, inaction could put you on the back foot, potentially setting you up for failure as your target client base transitions to more sustainable ways of working without you.
Join Pledge for a 14-day free trial, and discover how integrated emissions reporting can transform sustainability into a central revenue source for your business.
This article was sponsored by Pledge, which builds sustainability tools for forwarders.
