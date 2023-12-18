A consortium comprising South Korean poultry processor Harim Group and private equity firm JKL Partners was today chosen as the preferred bidder for the country’s flagship container carrier HMM.

The consortium pipped its only competitor, fishing and logistics chaebol Dongwon group, to the post. Both parties were the only ones who submitted bids on 23 November.

Formerly known as Hyundai Merchant Marine, HMM, which was originally part of Hyundai Group, was battered by the 2008 global financial crisis and then the prolonged slump in container shipping post-2011.

Between 2011 and 2015, HMM suffered cumulative net losses of a little under $3bn. As a result, the debt-to-equity ratio at the end of 2015 was 2,500%, more than 10 times that of 243% in 2010.

In 2014, HMM sought to improve its balance sheet by selling various assets, such as its dedicated liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping business to private equity firm IMM and disposing shares of related companies, but it was not enough.

In April 2016, HMM defaulted on the principal and interest of around $800m of corporate bonds that had matured. In order to secure a debt-for-equity swap from its creditor banks, HMM started an aggressive self-rescue plan involving the adjustment of rates for period-chartered tonnage.

After that, HMM began to normalise its management but was separated from Hyundai Group, resulting in its being renamed to its acronym in 2020.

HMM gradually reduced its deficit, but profitability remained elusive. Between 2018 and 2020, HMM issued over $2.5bn of perpetual convertible bonds (CB) and bond warrants for the Korea Development Bank and the Korea Ocean Business Corporation, both state-backed institutions, to raise additional funds.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing logistical bottlenecks brought HMM record profits between 2020 and 2022.

KDB and KOBC decided that HMM’s management had been normalized and last year, began looking for a new owner for the company to recover the public funds.

Despite market misgivings and protests from HMM employees and the Federation of Korean Seafarers’ Union, KDB and KOBC pushed ahead with the sale.

Both Harim and Dongwon bid about $6bn but it is believed that Harim Group had an edge over Dongwon as it has more cash holdings. Harim is said to have over $1bn of cash, twice as much as Dongwon.

Led by chief executive Kim Hong-kuk, Harim – which also acquired South Korea’s largest dry bulk shipping business Pan Ocean – wants to take the opportunity to expand the latter’s container shipping operations. Pan Ocean’s container shipping presence is now limited to intra-Asia routes, while Harim hopes to combine HMM’s smaller bulk carrier fleet with Pan Ocean’s.

