Hapag-Lloyd still making money, but faces challenges unless rates improve
Hapag-Lloyd managed to stay in the black in the third quarter, but CEO Rolf Habben ...
A one-off on Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd from me today, and my updated worksheet below (click to expand it) – in a nutshell, following the release of Q3 23 numbers by the German carrier yesterday, 9 November… Mærsk looks even worse now.
A step backwards first.
Latest CTS numbers are now clear for the first nine months. Thus, we have a growth benchmark for global container volumes of -1.7% that any carrier growing market share should have beaten.
The ...
Hapag-Lloyd managed to stay in the black in the third quarter, but CEO Rolf Habben ...
The DHL way
Asia-Europe ocean carriers are becoming increasingly concerned that their failure to substantially boost container spot ...
Sinking Ocean and the Logistics fever dream
Maersk’s liner services recorded a $27m operating loss in the third quarter, as “freight rates ...
Ocean carrier loop suspensions will add significant tonnage to the idle fleet, unless the redundant ...
THE Alliance partners Hapag-Lloyd, ONE, Yang Ming and HMM announced today they would “temporarily suspend” ...
Hapag-Lloyd and Brazilian firm Norsul have formed 50:50 joint-venture company Norcoast to provide cabotage services ...
Change of strategy as a more 'hawkish' Maersk raids the charter market
Larger forwarders losing air freight market share to smaller rivals
Last-ditch GRI bid by carriers as weak spot rates drag down new contract rates
MSC and Maersk unwind transatlantic fleets as rates hit new low
HMM workers protest against 'hasty sale' to 'mid-sized concerns'
Wood pellets fuel new South Korea-Russia container service
2023 challenging for air cargo, say industry leaders – but what's next?
Air and sea shippers weigh pros and cons of index-linked agreements
East coast dockers' union signals strike before contract talks start
Mannson Freight launches live tracking for UK forwarder import deliveries
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article