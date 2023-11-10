By Ruben Huber 10/11/2023

A one-off on Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd from me today, and my updated worksheet below (click to expand it) – in a nutshell, following the release of Q3 23 numbers by the German carrier yesterday, 9 November… Mærsk looks even worse now.

A step backwards first.

Latest CTS numbers are now clear for the first nine months. Thus, we have a growth benchmark for global container volumes of -1.7% that any carrier growing market share should have beaten.

The ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN