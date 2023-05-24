GXO signs multi-year agreement with Kellogg

Investor Day: GXO surges 6% on upbeat 2027 outlook
It’s Investor Day for GXO Logistics in New York today! In early trade, the shares were ...
PRESS RELEASE
GXO wins new contract in Belgium to consolidate warehousing services into a semi-automated facility
GXO and Kellogg, which have partnered since 2008, will continue to deliver continuous improvement initiatives at operations that span five countries and eight sites
GXO’s technologies have improved speed, efficiency and environmental benefits for Kellogg
GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has signed an agreement to extend and expand its partnership with Kellogg, the world’s leading producer of cereal and a leading producer of snack foods. The renewed agreement includes solutions in the U.K., Spain, Germany and Poland as well as a new facility in Belgium.
“We’re delighted to extend and expand our partnership with Kellogg and we look forward to continuing to add value to Kellogg’s logistics operations,” said Richard Cawston, President, Europe, GXO. “We will continue to make strategic investments in automation and apply our industry-leading experience and expertise to help Kellogg optimize its production support, warehousing, delivery execution and co-packing activities.”
The companies are partnering to implement technologies and industry-leading practices at eight sites across Europe by implementing continuous improvement initiatives to increase productivity and speed while reducing costs. These initiatives include technology investments, process improvements and knowledge-sharing.
Bruno Esmeraldo, European Logistics Director, Kellogg, said, “Working with a data-driven company like GXO helps us improve operational and service performance visibility and enable greater proactive decision-making. Our shared commitment to operational excellence, together with right-fit technology solutions supporting our ESG goals, is a solid foundation for a future-proof business.”
GXO and Kellogg have enjoyed a longstanding partnership in several European countries.
As part of the new agreement, GXO has implemented its Reflex web WMS at sites in Spain and the U.K. and will implement the same in Belgium. In addition, GXO is working with Kellogg to develop digital reporting metrics to further improve operational and service performance visibility and enable greater data-driven decision-making.
