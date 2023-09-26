Sign up for our FREE newsletter
GXO extends partnership with VTech

Since 2016, GXO has been supporting VTech’s ecommerce, reverse logistics and recycling operations from its GXO Direct facility in West Hallam

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has extended its partnership with VTech, the global leader in electronic learning products from infancy through toddler and preschool and the largest manufacturer of residential phones in the U.S.

“We’re delighted to extend our relationship with VTech,” said Clare Davies, Managing Director, GXO Direct, U.K. and Ireland. “Through GXO Direct, which is one of the largest flexible warehouse solutions in the U.K., we can give VTech access to the flexible space and premium services that it needs to rapidly launch new products and expand quickly and efficiently.”

GXO’s site in West Hallam dedicates 115,000 square feet of warehouse space to VTech operations, which include ecommerce​, picking and packing, recycling, returns management and value-added services. The facility stores approximately 1.2 million units of electronic learning toys and over 100,000 units of telecom products. As part of its service, GXO has facilitated flexible delivery options to help VTech grow its sales in the UK & Ireland.

Paul Holding, UK Operations Director, VTech, said, “Our contract extension affirms our close working partnership with GXO and the continued flexibility they demonstrate to strengthen our supply chain. The distribution center in West Hallam supports our entire U.K. business, and we appreciate GXO’s commitment to excellent service and continuous improvement.”

GXO Direct’s shared-space solution offers leading-edge technology and unmatched capabilities, including fast fulfillment, direct-to-consumer capabilities and returns management, all at lower cost. GXO Direct also helps companies expand sales into new channels, including ecommerce, and sharing resources helps achieve economies of scale, reduce costs, minimize environmental impact and deliver a better customer experience.

 

