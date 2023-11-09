Analysis: Will Chinese EVs keep pace with car carrier capacity?
But risks persist in a twisty, turny tale
If you dialled in to the RXO and GXO conference calls this week you’ll know by now that boring is beautiful but also, that one of the two spin-offs from what once was XPO Logistics is the clear winner this earnings season.
Let’s focus today on the larger entity, a pure-play contract logistics player whose stock strengthened yesterday after a call with analysts, ending the trading session atop our demo-only portfolio. The stock got little traction in pre-market on the numbers ...
Job cuts inevitable as the 'wheels have fallen off' for global forwarders
Maersk reports poor Q3, expects more losses, cuts jobs
Change of strategy as a more 'hawkish' Maersk raids the charter market
Last-ditch GRI bid by carriers as weak spot rates drag down new contract rates
Larger forwarders losing air freight market share to smaller rivals
Dockers set to refuse to handle Tesla cars at major Swedish ports
MSC and Maersk unwind transatlantic fleets as rates hit new low
Wood pellets fuel new South Korea-Russia container service
HK police warn logistics players after $4.5m of cocaine is found in containers
Air and sea shippers weigh pros and cons of index-linked agreements
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article