Geis takes over the majority of Quehenberger Logistics

Vienna, Austria, May 3rd, 2023. The Geis Group is acquiring a 66 percent majority stake of Quehenberger Logistics (Augustin Quehenberger Group GmbH) with retrospective effect from 1 January 2023. The remaining 34 percent will be held by the previous majority owner Christian Fürstaller – who will continue to run the business as CEO of Quehenberger Logistics in the existing organisational set-up with all employees.

The logistics service providers Geis and Quehenberger complement each other almost perfectly in terms of geography and performance. Both companies are active in related business areas, but mostly in different countries. In addition to the core markets of Germany and Austria, the group of companies is consolidating its presence particularly in Central and South-Eastern Europe. The logistics services offered to customers range from road freight transport and contract logistics to air and sea freight – including industry networks, e.g. for fashion, as well as other sophisticated industry solutions.