Gebrüder Weiss enlarges logistics centre in Budapest

By LoadstarEditorial 29/04/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Budapest / Lauterach, April 26, 2024. The transport and logistics company Gebrüder Weiss has enlarged its logistics facility at the Dunaharaszti location near Budapest. The new logistics complex covers 10,000 square meters and includes office space, a handling facility, and a high-bay warehouse. The logistics company is creating additional storage capacity for its customers. In addition, in future all Home Delivery services for the greater Budapest area will be bundled from here. The investment volume amounts to around 25 million euros.

“The expansion in Budapest offers room for further growth in the future. Increasing industrial production, especially in the automotive and electrical sectors, means that demand for transport and logistics services is expected to increase in the coming years, ” explained Wolfram Senger-Weiss, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss, at the opening on April 25, 2024. “We opened our first Central and Eastern Europe branch in Hungary in 1989. Since then, the country has become an important hub for transporting goods between our core markets in the Black Sea region, the Balkans, the Adriatic and Western Europe. Today, our countrywide organization in Hungary is a pioneer in automation and sustainable transport.”

Smart technology for greater efficiency

The existing logistics facility was also modernized as part of this work, with inbound storage, material flow and picking now being largely automated using the new AutoStore system. The goods are stored in plastic containers stacked in a frame system. Robots transport the containers to work stations where the goods are picked for shipping.

“This saves time, space, and energy,” says Thomas Schauer, Regional Manager Central and Southeastern Europe at Gebrüder Weiss. “We achieve an even higher level of efficiency in how trucks and containers are utilized. Cargometer cameras and 3D scanners measure the packaged items while they are still on the forklift truck. By ascertaining the size and weight of these items, we can make optimum use of the available space.”

Sustainable energy supply and zero-emission delivery

The majority of the energy required for buildings and e-vehicles is supplied by a photovoltaic system with an output of up to 354 kWp. “We use solar power to operate delivery vehicles in the home delivery sector, ” explains Balint Varga, Managing Director Hungary at Gebrüder Weiss. “We use e-vans to deliver furniture, consumer electronics and household appliances ordered online to end customers in Budapest and other major cities. This enables us to cut CO2 emissions by around 12.5 tons per month.”

Gebrüder Weiss has been present in Hungary since 1989 and today offers full-service logistics at six locations – in addition to Budapest, these are Győr, Zalaegerszeg, Pécs, Szeged and Polgár – with 450 employees – from land transport to air and sea freight to warehouse logistics. Further expansion is planned for 2026 in Győr, where a completely new logistics facility is to be built.