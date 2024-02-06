GAC launches first office in Seoul

By LoadstarEditorial 06/02/2024

Seoul, South Korea: GAC Group, a leading provider of shipping, logistics and marine services in the Asia-Pacific market, has opened its first office in Seoul in a strategic move which underscores its commitment to strengthening operations to serve the growing, dynamic South Korean market.

South Korea’s shipping industry is one of the world’s most vibrant and successful, accounting for more than 10% of global maritime trade. Exports from the country are set to rise by 7.9% in 2024 to reach US$680 billion, according to forecasts by the Korea International Trade Association, while imports are expected to grow 3.3% in the same period.

“We see great potential for growth in the Korean market and are committed to expanding our services while seeking synergies with our operations in the region,” says Daniel Nordberg, GAC’s Group Vice President – Asia Pacific & Indian Subcontinent.

For more than three decades, the Group has worked with local partners to provide a comprehensive range of shipping services at South Korean ports.

“The opening of our new office in Seoul is a testament to our belief in the potential of the Korean market,” adds Nordberg. “Having been a part of the Korean maritime landscape since 1985, the time is now right to establish a stronger local presence to build solid relationships with customers, respond more effectively to their needs and further solidify GAC’s position as a world class provider of shipping services.”

Future growth

South Korea is looking to tap into renewable offshore wind energy to meet its net-zero targets. It aims to install 14.3 GW of offshore wind by 2030, which is expected to attract a large amount of investment in South Korea’s supply chain to bolster its renewable efforts over the coming years. With the establishment of its Seoul office, GAC Korea is now strategically positioned to respond to forecasted growth and provide existing and prospective customers across the entire shipping and energy landscape with its industry-leading ship agency and related services.

While the company’s core focus is on ship agency and related shipping services, including dry docking support, husbandry and crew change services, and protecting agency, the new office also enables it to respond to presents exciting opportunities arising in the renewable energy field, particular offshore wind energy.

Experience and understanding

The Seoul new office is run by Keun Jeong Lim, who brings 34 years of global shipping industry experience, strategic vision and in-depth knowledge of the local maritime landscape to his new role.

“Our aim is to become the trusted partner for shipping companies, leveraging our deep understanding of the local market alongside GAC’s global expertise,” he says. “We are committed to enhancing the efficiency and seamlessness of Korean shipping sector in Korea with our global resources, local knowledge and range of professional support services.”