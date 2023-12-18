As warships move into the Red Sea, carriers delay or re-route 100+ box ships
As US warships steam for the Gulf of Aden, Cosco-owned OOCL has stopped “cargo acceptance ...
You may have read “Why attacks on container ships caused container stocks to jump“. That’s a catchy headline, isn’t it?
Interesting.
In a nutshell, from FreightWaves on Friday (15 December):
“Risks to container ships and their crews are escalating by the day in the Red Sea — and with that rising danger comes the prospect of higher shipping rates.”
�
Interesting.
(By sheer luck, Premium wrote on Friday ahead of the war-related events, a side note on: ’The bright side of the ocean shipping trade’.)
Some have even ...
Asia-North Europe freight rates are predicted to soar. This is due to the impact of some ...
Maersk has told all vessels intending to pass through the Bab al-Mandab Strait to pause ...
