Ford leases 'a whole damn ship' to cut wait times for new SUVs

2023_Ford_Ranger_Wildtrak_orange_ute_1_hlxrangcomp
By

Ford’s response to the difficulties in sorting car-carrier capacity has been blunt: it has hired a “whole damn ship”, as this report from Which Car notes – presumably a reference to Jaws and “the head, the tail, the whole damn thing”. Operated by Polaris Autoliners, the Grand Quest can carry some 2,600  Everest and Ranger ute vehicles between Thailand and Australia/New Zealand. Although, the carmaker has yet to explain how this acquisition will shorten the current six-month wait times for the cars.

