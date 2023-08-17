Ford leases 'a whole damn ship' to cut wait times for new SUVs

CBS: Ford cutting several hundred white-collar jobs to reduce cost amid transition to EVs
CBS reports: Ford Motor Co. is going through another round of white-collar job cuts as the ...
Ford’s response to the difficulties in sorting car-carrier capacity has been blunt: it has hired a “whole damn ship”, as this report from Which Car notes – presumably a reference to Jaws and “the head, the tail, the whole damn thing”. Operated by Polaris Autoliners, the Grand Quest can carry some 2,600 Everest and Ranger ute vehicles between Thailand and Australia/New Zealand. Although, the carmaker has yet to explain how this acquisition will shorten the current six-month wait times for the cars.
Carriers get tougher on blankings as earnings tumble, but GRIs hold
Supply chain players bullish on India-UAE trade growth prospects
Slow demand and overcapacity driving a forwarder 'race to the bottom'
US container imports still on the decline, but the slope is easing
FMC probes claims that MSC overcharged customers for D&D
Ship queue grows at both ends of Panama Canal and congestion builds
Box trade doldrums hit smaller carriers hardest: Yang Ming sails into Q2 red ink
MSC blanks Asia-Europe Swan loop again – but things may be looking up
Shippers will live with blanked sailings – so long as rates are held
DB Schenker auction – 'price or politics?'
Party is over for opportunistic Russia-focused carriers as rates sink
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article