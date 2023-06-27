CBS: Ford cutting several hundred white-collar jobs to reduce cost amid transition to EVs

By LoadstarEditorial 27/06/2023

CBS reports:

Ford Motor Co. is going through another round of white-collar job cuts as the company continues to reduce costs amid a transition to electric vehicles.

The company confirmed Tuesday that it was starting to notify several hundred engineers and other salaried employees that their jobs are being eliminated. The firings come after around 200 Ford contract employees were let go last week.

Spokesman T.R. Reid wouldn’t give a specific number of Ford jobs that are being cut this week, but said ...

