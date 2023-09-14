Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Flexport's Ryan Petersen talks to CNBC about product and profitability

rp
By

Much has been written about Flexport’s Ryan Petersen in recent days – but here is the big man himself, talking to CNBC. He starts with a plug for the new product, but then goes on to the exit of Dave Clark. B2B is a very different beast from B2C, he notes, implying that B2Cs aren’t as customer-centric, and that is where Mr Clark failed. “Companies have to be obsessed with how they help customers.” He also said that it was time Flexport was profitable, and stayed profitable. Worth a listen – if you haven’t already had your fill of Flexport and its woes.

