Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Flexport Ocean Timeliness Indicator

WMT: EARNINGS BEATPG: RISK SCREENINGFDX: FREIGHT DISPOSALFDX: TAILWINDXPO: EUROPEAN DIVESTMENT TALKWMT: ON WATCHHLAG: STOCK MARKET REACTIONMAERSK: SVITZER SPIN-OFF PERFORMANCE UPDATEHLAG: IN LINEBA: ORDERS AND TROUBLESCHRW: INSIDER SALEDSV: CONSERVATIVE CAPITAL ALLOCATION HD: INVENTORY DOWN

WMT: EARNINGS BEATPG: RISK SCREENINGFDX: FREIGHT DISPOSALFDX: TAILWINDXPO: EUROPEAN DIVESTMENT TALKWMT: ON WATCHHLAG: STOCK MARKET REACTIONMAERSK: SVITZER SPIN-OFF PERFORMANCE UPDATEHLAG: IN LINEBA: ORDERS AND TROUBLESCHRW: INSIDER SALEDSV: CONSERVATIVE CAPITAL ALLOCATION HD: INVENTORY DOWN

dreamstime_xs_68138984
By

Flexport this week argued that its “Ocean Timeliness Indicator maintains its downward trend for China to the US West Coast while China to the US East Coast and China to Europe recover”. 

It also noted that due to ongoing global shipping events in the Panama and Suez Canal, “we have refined our previous report by splitting the Transpacific Eastbound (TPEB) trade lane into two subtradelanes: TPEB to the US West Coast, and TPEB to the US East Coast”. 

The full post can be found here.

 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Flexport courting judgment

    Most read news

    Container explodes on Yang Ming box ship in Chinese port

    Swift action prevents 'catastrophic event' as another explosion rocks a box ship

    Flexport's losses pile up as Ryan shoots from the hip: 'Avoid VCs!'

    Pitney Bowes bows out of global e-commerce with sale of loss-making GEC

    Container rates ex-China dip – just a glitch, as demand stays strong

    More challenges for container shipping may be lurking as contract talks loom

    China-to-Europe railfreight rates soaring as operators develop Red Sea alternatives

    Port strikes would expose airfreight's vulnerability to a 'capacity crisis'

    Top seven box terminal operators now control 40% of global throughput

    Alert to shippers as airfreight capacity becomes scarce and rates increase

    'Downside' for Deutsche Bahn, if Schenker isn't sold

    New parcel sector dynamics eroding the stranglehold of FedEx and UPS

    Air cargo rates still on a high, but ATSG reports a quarter to forget

    In an air freight 'race-to-the-bottom', everyone loses

    OceanX: MSC steals Mærsk's thunder again

    Air cargo players want 'cohesion and consistency' in how aviation reports emissions