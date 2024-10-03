Flexport – here comes another round of layoffs...

By LoadstarEditorial 03/10/2024

There’s news at Flexport.

Samfiru Tumarkin wonders on its website:

“What’s happening at Flexport? Flexport is undergoing another round of layoffs as it eliminates management positions and reduces its fulfillment team. This decision, detailed in an internal memo, marks the fourth layoff event at the global supply chain solutions provider over the past two years. Flexport has not disclosed the total number of employees impacted in this latest round.”

FreightWaves added that Flexport is reducing “management, fulfillment workforce amid company shift”.

It noted: “Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen told staff on Wednesday the company still had work to do to hit its growth and profitability goals and needed to ‘move faster to get there’ [and] ‘these changes will increase our velocity in that direction, and set us up for a successful next few years of profitable growth,’ according to the memo”, which did not specify how many employees would leave the firm. Flexport declined to comment.