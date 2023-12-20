By Alessandro Pasetti 20/12/2023

FedEx’s trading update for the fiscal Q2 24 quarter to the end of November, released yesterday, 19 December, after the US markets closed…

… left a bitter taste in your mouth only if you haven’t followed our DeskOne coverage ahead of the numbers (click here, then click on “FDX” ticker for all the necessary info you may be after).

It was only on Monday when in a two-part ’Driving Value’ snapshot, taking a page out of FedEx’s DRIVE playbook, DeskOne wrote… let ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN