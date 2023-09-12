FedEx Express rolls out self-serve emissions reporting tool to customers in Europe

Amazon in prime position and is first to unveil peak season surcharges
London, 12 September, 2023 – FedEx Express Europe, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and the world’s largest express transportation company, is rolling out its new, self-serve emissions reporting tool, FedEx® Sustainability Insights, to customers in Europe. The easy-access online tool, which launched in May 2023 for US-based customers, is now available with local language and metrics adaptations for customers in 11 European markets.
Leveraging package scan data from transport segments throughout the FedEx global network, the cloud-based tool uses a methodology verified by a third-party to be consistent with GLEC framework and Greenhouse Gas (GHG) protocol to report historical CO2 equivalents. Reports provide a comprehensive view of estimated emissions* generated from international and domestic shipments sent via FedEx services.**
The reporting tool is available online now for customers in the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Belgium, and the Netherlands. By the end of this year, the FedEx® Sustainability Insights tool will be available to customers in more than 25 European countries and 20 languages.Wouter Roels, SVP Marketing and Customer Experience said: “Alongside our own efforts to reduce emissions across our daily operations, we recognize the desire of our customers to, not only know, but build a deeper understanding of the emissions generated from their transportation services. Our FedEx® Sustainability Insights emissions reporting tool allows customers to view emissions estimates for the shipments they send with FedEx and helps them build a more complete picture of greenhouse gas emissions across their supply chain.”
The FedEx® Sustainability Insights tool is accessible on fedex.com for customers with a FedEx.com user identification. Reports can be downloaded in either Adobe® Acrobat® PDF or in Microsoft® Excel® format for consolidation with other emissions data, helping customers with their own reporting and disclosure needs.
Customers with reporting needs of up to 20 accounts or 500 package IDs can run reports independently by setting their own parameters and generating an almost real-time view of emissions generated at either package level or account level.
FedEx has set out its ambition to achieve carbon-neutral operations globally by 2040 – a goal which includes its scope 1 and 2 emissions as well as the corporation’s scope 3 (supplier) emissions for contracted transportation.
