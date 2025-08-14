REUTERS: FedEx, UPS & DHL executives to face fresh scrutiny in India antitrust case
REUTERS reports: Top India executives of FedEx, UPS, Aramex and DHL are set to be cross-examined ...
At Deutsche Bank’s 2025 Transportation Conference held in New York City over the past couple days, FedEx CFO John Dietrich shared insight on a slew of topics in an interview with Deutsche Bank analyst Richa Harnain.
From end markets that are faring better than others; to the end of the de minimis exemption; via the Amazon threat, progress in Europe and then the FedEx Freight spin-off, how to think about aircraft investment and more –> here are the key bullet points ...
