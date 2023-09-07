Sign up for our FREE newsletter
F: Dave Clark quits Flexport CEO job

Dave Clark is resigning as CEO of Flexport less than a year after joining the company, and it’s because his predecessor, the company’s founder, changed his mind about stepping down, Clark said on Wednesday.

Clark, who left Amazon last summer after a starry two-decade career at the e-retailer after losing a bake-off to former Amazon Web Services chief Andy Jassy, joined Flexport in September of last year as co-CEO. A company press release from last summer announcing Clark’s appointment called him “one of the world’s best operators at scale,” while Flexport founder Ryan Petersen told Geekwire that Clark would “shepherd Flexport into the most exciting phase of our journey.”

The full story is here.

