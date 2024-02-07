Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / EXCLUSIVE: DSV reorganisation revealed – 'the future is M&A'

ADSV
ID 37876581 © Bobo191 | Dreamstime.com
By

What you read when Q4/annual 2023 results were disclosed on 1 February, Jens Lund’s day, was just the cherry on the DSV cake* in terms of managerial changes.

(*The public statement is here.)

Yet a lot more is happening inside the Danish powerhouse as far as its corporate tree and verticals leadership structure is concerned.

DSV is changing skin.

Or colour, as you wish.

That

Might also help explain why previous CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen left last week rather than later this year around the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DB Schenker DSV Exclusive M&A radar Bollore Logistics Ceva Logistics CMA CGM CMA CGM Air Cargo Rodolphe Saadé Vertical consolidation

    Most Read

    DSV is a contender for DB Schenker, but carrying some baggage...

    'Significant redundancies' as another UK truck firm enters insolvency

    Dock workers down under end strike at DP World

    Spot rates ease as Red Sea diversions become routine

    Strikes at DPW ports across Australia exacerbating empty box shortage

    Shippers adjust to Cape diversions, now they want freight rates to settle

    Flexport, Tim Collins and a lost half-million-dollars

    Kuehne + Nagel cuts ties with Israeli military supplier

    China-Europe rail bookings surge for LTL service

    Can ONE, Yang Ming and HMM compete without a new alliance partner?

    There's more to the future of airfreight rates than Red Sea disruption

    All change at the top of DSV as Jens Andersen steps down early

    DSV's tight race against K+N on day one of Lund reign

    'Declining demand for transport services' hits DSV's bottom line

    Airfreight industry 'much more adept at adapting to volatile market conditions'

    Vishal Sharma becomes CEO Asia Pacific for DB Schenker