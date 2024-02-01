'Declining demand for transport services' hits DSV's bottom line
Danish 3PL DSV today posted a 27.4% year-on-year decline in group EBIT for 2023, with ...
The new DSV journey under CEO Jens Lund began today.
Cool.
Congrats!
Previously COO, and then CFO for several years prior to that operational assignment, the seasoned finance-driven executive didn’t waste his opportunity to set the record straight on day one, just as Q4/annual group earnings were disclosed.
Reported figures
Were the classic non-event, neither good nor bad.
Meanwhile, DSV stock keeps looking for direction – you and I arrogantly knowing already what to wait for in the determination of whether value is up for grabs ...
Weak demand and overcapacity adding to carrier Red Sea stress
What on earth is going on at Schiphol?
The watershed DB Schenker sale – 'hearing this, heard that?'
Angry importers hit by delivery delays and rising costs, but rates are softening
Asia-Europe spot rates level out as CNY doldrums come into view
DHL partners with Schneider Electric for greener transport
Red Sea crisis drove shipping rates up faster than Covid, but some are falling
Freighters diverted as Anchorage Airport weathers huge snowfall
Rates boom and alliance shake-up strengthen objections to HMM sale
Hapag-Lloyd unveils 'significant decrease in earnings' in 2023
Atlas Air appoints Joel Goldberg its SVP and chief information officer
Digitise now, it's key to airfreight's future, says Ram Menen
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article