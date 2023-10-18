Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / DSV star CEO Andersen out – plus ça change. R.E.A.L.L.Y.

Abizman
ID 51684433 © Adam121 | Dreamstime.com
By

It was on 12 December last year, mulling over the departure of high-calibre CEO Søren Skou from AP Møller-Mærsk, when Premium wrote:

“Given the rumours and latest stock performances, how not to wonder whether 2023 will be, in fact, the year in which DSV CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen, after 14 years at the helm of the forwarder, will leave for pastures new. Pressure is building, we hear, with the stock down 36.6% from the market records of September 2021. And as ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DSV Logistics on a steroid comedown Viking Ironclad Age Flexport

    Most Read

    Israel update: airlines warned of high risks of operating in a war zone

    DSV, Mærsk, DHL & Kuehne – now toss the 2024 coin

    2M carriers' winter schedules see more blankings as demand freezes

    Carriers and forwarders to lose mark-up on THC collection in Dubai

    Israel update: force majeure, congestion and war-risk premiums, but carriers still booking

    Flexport set to cut staff numbers by another 20%

    Zim offers its 'ships and infrastructure' to support Israel

    Requests for air charters on the rise as scheduled carriers divert from Israel

    Analysis: Expeditors – smell of blood 

    Asia-N Europe rates level out, but can carriers maintain discipline?

    X-Press Feeders sees Chittagong losses rise thanks to locals-only rule

    Straight from shipyard to anchorage – long-term ULCV lay-ups loom

    CMA CGM invests $600m to boost its 'under-utilised' NY/NJ box terminals

    News Podcast | Oct 2023 | Alliances’ competition conundrum; unboxing liner strategy with Lars Jensen; the spectre of ETS

    Apparel supply chains need fashionable revamp as times change

    ONE now the most carbon-efficient carrier, as 'shipping gets greener'