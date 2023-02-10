FMC seeks answers from MSC on congestion charges
US lawmakers have given carrier MSC until the end of the month to explain why ...
Remember the billion-dollar DSV / Cuban lawsuit? A gloriously absurd, only-in-America, lawyer-enriching set of court cases in which DSV and partners have been accused of unlawfully using expropriated property for financial gain.
More simply put – DSV and its lines used a Cuban port which had been in the hands of North American Sugar Industries until the Cuban revolution, when the government reclaimed it.
Under a law then-president Trump re-introduced in 2019, US nationals with claims to confiscated property in Cuba can ...
Movement of freight in the US will be easier following a Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) ...
