By Alex Lennane 10/02/2023

Remember the billion-dollar DSV / Cuban lawsuit? A gloriously absurd, only-in-America, lawyer-enriching set of court cases in which DSV and partners have been accused of unlawfully using expropriated property for financial gain.

More simply put – DSV and its lines used a Cuban port which had been in the hands of North American Sugar Industries until the Cuban revolution, when the government reclaimed it.

Under a law then-president Trump re-introduced in 2019, US nationals with claims to confiscated property in Cuba can ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN