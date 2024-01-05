COP28: DP World and APMT aim to cut the cost of electrifying port operations
DP World and APM Terminals have formed the Zero Emission Port Alliance (ZEPA), which aims ...
Everywhere you look across supply chains, one geopolitical play after another is forcing hands, calling bluffs, always bringing consequences, intended or otherwise.
The latest is the signing of an MoU between Ethiopia and Somaliland, essentially exchanging official recognition of the latter as an independent state in return for control of a parcel of land at Somaliland’s port of Berbera, which is operated by DP World.
Details of the deal remain vague.
The Guardian reported Ethiopia was to be granted a 50-year lease on ...
Transporting perishables at -15°C rather than -18°C could have the same environmental impact as taking ...
Colombo: ‘Oh, just one more thing…’
THE GUARDIAN reports: Australia’s biggest ports operator, which has been the target of a cyber-attack, has ...
Port users have responded angrily to DP World Australia’s planned increase in terminal fees of ...
DP World yesterday signed a 30-year concession agreement with Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) to operate ...
Red Sea attacks continue, despite naval protection, and shipping costs soar
Supply chain confusion and sky-high rates ring in the new year for shippers
Transpacific rates poised to rise as liner networks come under pressure
Tension grows amid calls for UN to step in to stop attacks on ships
Shippers facing huge wave of rocketing ocean rates and new surcharges
Vessels 'go dark' to avoid Houthi attacks, but may still be vulnerable
Red Sea crisis expected to drive sea-air demand as Chinese New Year looms
News Podcast | Jan 2024 | Suez Canal crisis, rates, implications. And, box tracking takes a giant leap forward
Shippers eye longer-term airfreight contracts to avoid ocean delays
ECJ rejects UPS $1.9bn compensation claim over failed TNT merger
Bonuses tumble for Taiwan liner employees after profit plunge
