News / 'Don't cut off your head to cure a headache': Chittagong shippers fight vessel ban

chittagong
By

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) has got into a fight with local shippers over plans to prohibit 15 vessels from making calls at its terminal, to reduce congestion and mounting wait times.

The Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association (BSAA) had been tasked with determining ...

    Topics

    Bangladesh Bangladesh Container Shipping Association (BCSA) Bangladesh Shipping Agents’ Association (BSAA) Chittagong Port Authority (CPA)