Do androids dream of electronic bills of lading?

Q3 23: Amazon, Old Dominion, Ryder et al
Busy week on the earnings front. Among the most prominent companies that reported their interims are: – ...
Meet “Digit”, a humanoid robot, standing at 175cm tall, that can lift and carry up to 16kg, crouch, reach, pick up and put down. While, granted, this is not quite the exciting skill set repertoire of a Blade Runner-esque ‘replicant’ possessing superhuman strength and intelligence, Digit is said to be the solution to the ongoing labour and skills crisis in the logistics industry. According to The Robot Report, Amazon’s latest hire will be picking up shifts at its warehouses from this week.
Here he/she/they (?) is/are in action:
Gloomy outlook for container shipping – and not just for 2024
MSC and Maersk 'decouple' their fleets, ready to go their separate ways
Weak market pushes THE Alliance to suspend two more major loops
DSV 'won't be distracted' by huge logistics project in Saudi Arabia
Growth may be just around the corner – if carriers can hold their nerve
...that Danish takeover of DB Schenker – 'Nooooo Waaaay'
Police probe role of Yangpu Newnew box ship in gas pipeline damage
Akbar Al Baker to retire from Qatar Airways after 27 years
Strike shuts down vital St Lawrence Seaway freight corridor
Transpacific volumes bounce back as consumers carry on spending
DSV falls behind in airfreight as it tries to maintain profit
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article