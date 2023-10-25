Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Do androids dream of electronic bills of lading?

Digit
Photo: Amazon
By

Meet “Digit”, a humanoid robot, standing at 175cm tall, that can lift and carry up to 16kg, crouch, reach, pick up and put down. While, granted, this is not quite the exciting skill set repertoire of a Blade Runner-esque ‘replicant’ possessing superhuman strength and intelligence, Digit is said to be the solution to the ongoing labour and skills crisis in the logistics industry. According to The Robot Report, Amazon’s latest hire will be picking up shifts at its warehouses from this week. 

Here he/she/they (?) is/are in action:

Read more...

