DHL Global Forwarding expands dedicated container freight station space in Chittagong

PRESS RELEASE
DHL Global Forwarding, the freight specialist arm of Deutsche Post DHL Group, invested over 2 million EUR to expand its dedicated Container Freight Station (CFS) space in Bangladesh to cater to the nation’s ever-growing readymade garments (RMG) industry. CFSs are a scarcity in Bangladesh, with less than 20 CFSs countrywide. These facilities help pick up goods from multiple suppliers and consolidate them into a single container before shipping to its destination.
Bangladesh’s exports for FY2022 hit a record high of 52 billion USD for the first time in history as its exports continue to enjoy steady growth due to its strong RMG sector, with a 34.3% increase in export earnings compared to FY2021. The RMG Industry plays a substantial role in the country’s exports, accounting for more than 80% of all exports. The leading markets for RMG include the USA, Germany, UK, Spain and France.
“The expansion of the DHL Global Forwarding dedicated CFS facilities will aid the growing demand for Bangladesh’s readymade garments worldwide. With its exports reaching a whopping 42.6 billion USD, Bangladesh’s readymade garments industry has grown significantly due to its strong manufacturing capabilities and competitive labor costs. Improved security, storage and sorting processes at these CFS facilities enable us to deliver high service quality to our customers while ensuring that it complies with EU/US quality standards. By operating from these facilities, we can further strengthen our environmental, social and governance foundation which is an integral part of our corporate sustainability agenda,” said Fabian Rybka, Cluster Head Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, DHL Global Forwarding.
“With Bangladesh being the second-largest readymade garments exporter in the world, businesses must ensure that they employ the right supply chain solutions to ensure that their exports can reach consumers in a cost efficient and timely manner. These facilities will support the growth of less than container load shipments especially from the rising demand of e-commerce,” added Feroz Jahangir, COO & Head of Value Added Services, DHL Global Forwarding Bangladesh.
The DHL Global Forwarding dedicated CFS are located in Chittagong, a port city that houses the largest seaport in Bangladesh, Chittagong Port. This port is Bangladesh’s principal seaport and handles more than 92% of Bangladesh’s import-export trade. The expansion to 70,000 square foot facility’s strategic location will allow for quicker access to the port, where goods can be promptly shipped out on ocean freight. The dedicated facilities also boast green operations to reduce carbon emissions.
In line with our green operations, customers can opt for sustainable marine fuel for both full container load (FCL) and less-than-container load (LCL) shipments under the GoGreen Plus solution, to reduce the carbon emissions of ocean freight shipments. This new CFS facility also has green features such as electric forklifts for a healthy working environment for employees, and ongoing discussions to install solar panels at the facility to help sustain day-to-day operations and further reduce carbon emissions in the long run.
