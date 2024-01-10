DHL Express and Mytheresa reduce CO2e emissions with sustainable aviation fuel

By LoadstarEditorial 10/01/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Largest investment ever made by a DHL customer in Europe in the GoGreen Plus service with a long-term partnership spanning five years

Mytheresa is the first and largest global e-commerce platform based in Germany to offer service

Partnership is a clear commitment to more sustainability in international express shipping

Bonn, 10 January 2024: DHL Express, the world’s leading provider of international express shipping, has signed a five-year contract with Mytheresa, one of the world’s leading luxury e-commerce platforms, for its new GoGreen Plus service. This makes it possible to reduce CO 2e emissions by using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) instead of conventional aviation kerosene. Mytheresa will invest several million euros in GoGreen Plus over a period of five years. This is the largest investment ever made by a DHL Express customer in Europe in this service and, with a five-year contract term, a long-term commitment to sustainability. It is estimated that this investment in GoGreen Plus will enable Mytheresa to reduce the CO 2 e emissions associated with its international shipments by more than 27,000 tonnes over the five years.

John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express, said: “Mytheresa is committed to working with us to make international express transport more sustainable. I am very pleased that we are able to offer the GoGreen Plus service with the use of SAF in our international network. This makes Mytheresa the first and largest e-commerce platform based in Germany to invest an impressive sum to make international express shipping more sustainable. We hope that this agreement will inspire others to take action and support the transition to low-emission transport services using sustainable aviation fuel.”

Mustafa Tonguç, Managing Director DHL Express Germany, adds: “The partnership between Mytheresa and DHL Express in Germany has existed since 2006. Since then, we have worked closely together to continuously develop our service in the interests of Mytheresa’s customers. Our joint work goes beyond business, because we also share common values for a better future. This makes me particularly proud, and the five-year contract for GoGreen Plus that has now been concluded is another milestone on this path of partnership.”

“Based on this unique long-term agreement with DHL Express to use SAF, we will be able to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions per order,” explains Sebastian Dietzmann, COO of Mytheresa. “With this largest investment by a company in Europe to date in DHL Express’ GoGreen Plus program, Mytheresa underlines its extraordinary ESG commitment and offers its luxury customers an even more sustainable shopping experience in the future.”

Launched last year by DHL Express, GoGreen Plus uses CO 2 insetting and SAF to enable customers to reduce CO 2e emissions associated with their freight volumes. GoGreen Plus is made possible by three of the largest SAF contracts with bp, Neste and World Energy, among others. SAF is produced from alternative feedstocks with a sustainable energy profile, including used cooking oil, corn, waste and hydrogen. Conventional carbon-intensive aviation fuels, or kerosene, are derived from crude oil.