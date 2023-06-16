By Alessandro Pasetti 16/06/2023

From Multimodal in Birmingham* this week comes one of the best quotes, almost perfectly summing up the mood out there: “Shipping has learned nothing from its past mistakes.”

(*More background is here: “Carriers go cap in hand to ’schmooze’ customers as the wind changes“.)

While that may be true – the jury is still out as we gear up for the upcoming earnings season – all those involved in supply chain, alongside the ocean carriers, had the time to prepare for what ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN