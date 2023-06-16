Premium's 'DeskOne' launching soon
From Multimodal in Birmingham* this week comes one of the best quotes, almost perfectly summing up the mood out there: “Shipping has learned nothing from its past mistakes.”
(*More background is here: “Carriers go cap in hand to ’schmooze’ customers as the wind changes“.)
While that may be true – the jury is still out as we gear up for the upcoming earnings season – all those involved in supply chain, alongside the ocean carriers, had the time to prepare for what ...
Exclusive: Middle East shake-up sees Drew and Halleux set to leave EY and QR
Cyclone shutters already congested ports on India's busy west coast
Late peak season on the cards? Some carriers not giving up hope
Supply chain fears as labour talks at US and Canadian box ports hit new lows
Wan Hai jumps on logistics bandwagon in 'challenging' freight market
Blank sailings under scrutiny as US maritime commission 'looks for clarity'
Shippers 'relieved' as PMA and ILWU reach tentative agreement
MSC's next (rumoured) EM takeover to take pulse of Mærsk, CMA CGM
Things in ocean freight not as bad as they seem, believes Yang Ming CEO
Too many Gulf carriers flying out of Shanghai for China's liking?
Eastern Airlines in major strategy switch – without key cargo execs
