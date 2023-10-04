Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Premium price change + DeskOne launch date

AB
ID 71226330 © Hafakot | Dreamstime.com
By

Dear readers,

Prices are going up. From 5pm Eastern Time (22.00 BST; 23.00 CET) today, a monthly subscription to Loadstar Premium will cost you £18 instead of £16, while the cheapest option of all will be for you to pick up an annual account priced at £180, or just £15 a month.

Our offers – including a single post at £13 – still make Premium the best deal in the market against all other available services out there.

This fundraising, that’s the way ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DeskOne

    Most Read

    Estes Express cyber-attack update

    EXCLUSIVE: UPS rumoured to have eyes on DB Schenker

    'Peak season already over' as ocean freight rates collapse further

    Flexport fires CFO and HR VP, but sees need for a head of restructuring

    Dave Clark lashes out at Flexport: 'extensive problems' with 'numbers based on hope'

    150,000 empty containers stranded in Russia as trade imbalance grows

    Hapag-Lloyd leads a rates fightback with FAK hike on Asia-N Europe

    Ahead of Ceva + Bolloré: enter the chopping board

    Analysis: Flexport in flux – it's even 'more fascinating to watch' now

    What do you call 250 DSV-ers in one room?

    FedEx unfazed as USPS and Amazon drop some peak surcharges

    Flexport invests in tech start-up that can cut out truck brokerage fees

    Sponsored Podcast: Quantum logistics - the child of quantum computing and AI, says Sean Tinney of Unisys

    Airfreight peak season fails to deliver, as consumers tighten purse strings

    CMA CGM orders another eight methanol-fuelled containerships

    Pessimistic box lines cancel India-to-US GRIs and peak surcharges