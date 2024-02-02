By Alessandro Pasetti 02/02/2024

This earnings season, you carefully listen to the conference calls between management teams and the sell-side analysts, across various verticals, and the restocking theme is certainly on the agenda but it is not as pressing as it was, say, only three or six months ago.

Everybody indeed is hopeful that it’s going to get better, a lot better, as big US importers replenish their stocks of goods.

Then, knowing that the bullish narrative and anecdotal evidence point to very different takes, you ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN