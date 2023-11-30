Deep Dive Podcast: The battle for control of Germany’s container ports

By LoadstarEditorial 30/11/2023

In this Loadstar Podcast, host Mike King and guests examine the implications of the big shake-up of port ownership underway in Germany.

Why are owners so interested in selling stakes in key ports, and why are container lines queueing up to buy them?

How will this impact forwarders and shippers?

What do the latest deals say about Germany’s, and Europe’s, approach to foreign ownership of maritime and shipping infrastructure, especially ownership by companies linked to the Chinese state?

And what do changes to port ownership and EC regulations mean for liner networks and the alliance system in 2024?

Guests

Jan Tiedemann, head analyst, Alphaliner

Gavin van Marle, managing editor, The Loadstar

Sebastian Reimann, editor in chief, DVZ (Deutsche Verkehrs-Zeitung)

Credits: Created, edited and produced by Mike King