Deep Dive Podcast: The battle for control of Germany’s container ports

E-commerce-driven peak season may have 'the legs' to last till CNY
“We are definitely in a peak season now,” said DHL Global Forwarding SVP airfreight, Steffen ...
In this Loadstar Podcast, host Mike King and guests examine the implications of the big shake-up of port ownership underway in Germany.
Why are owners so interested in selling stakes in key ports, and why are container lines queueing up to buy them?
How will this impact forwarders and shippers?
What do the latest deals say about Germany’s, and Europe’s, approach to foreign ownership of maritime and shipping infrastructure, especially ownership by companies linked to the Chinese state?
And what do changes to port ownership and EC regulations mean for liner networks and the alliance system in 2024?
Guests
Jan Tiedemann, head analyst, Alphaliner
Gavin van Marle, managing editor, The Loadstar
Sebastian Reimann, editor in chief, DVZ (Deutsche Verkehrs-Zeitung)
Credits: Created, edited and produced by Mike King
