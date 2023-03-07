DB Schenker and hylane: First 40-ton truck with hydrogen power in operation

Frankfurt/Cologne March 07, 2023 – DB Schenker, one of the world’s leading logistics service providers, is using the first hydrogen-powered semitrailer tractor approved for regular operations in Germany. The fuel cell truck, manufactured by Hyzon, is being operated by DB Schenker’s Cologne branch in daily service between Cologne and Eupen (Belgium). DB Schenker is thus the first logistics service provider in Germany to operate a fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) in the 40-ton class.



Cyrille Bonjean, Executive Vice President Land Transport in Europe: “The deployment of the first hydrogen-powered 40-ton vehicle in cross-border traffic between Germany and Belgium is a milestone achievement in the context of our long-term sustainability goals. It demonstrate that we are operating at the cutting edge of technology, and it is a good example of the importance of cooperating with innovative and high-performing green mobility companies.”



Ralf Többe, Executive Vice President Land Transport for Germany and Switzerland: “The greater Cologne area is very well suited for the deployment of our first hydrogen-powered semitrailer tractor in Germany, especially thanks to the well-developed refueling infrastructure in this region. Further FCEVs are planned.”



Hydrogen as part of the decarbonization strategy



The state-of-the-art Hyzon semitrailer tractor with fuel cell technology has the best prerequisites for reliable operation on the selected route. Its range is around 400 kilometers, while at the same time the maximum payload is higher than for 100% electrically powered trucks. Another major advantage of hydrogen technology in everyday use is the fast refueling process of around 15 minutes.



Close cooperation with leasing specialist hylane



Sara Schiffer, Managing Director of hylane: “Putting the first hydrogen-powered semitrailer tractor into operation in Germany together with DB Schenker is an important success. We have been working towards this for a long time. By testing the vehicles, DB Schenker is taking on a pioneering role and together we are gaining important experience for a market that is set to grow in Germany.”



DB Schenker is using the Hyzon truck in a pay-per-use model offered by hylane, a rental company specializing in CO2-neutral commercial vehicles, which is part of DEVK and specializes in providing comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the logistics sector. The cooperation between the two companies has already existed over two years, And in addition to the rental service, also includes joint development projects: the driving and operating data from the regular service on the Cologne – Eupen route, which is now starting, will therefore also be used by hylane to further improve its usage-based rental models for CO2-neutral mobility.