Dachser expands portfolio of services for B2C deliveries

By LoadstarEditorial 18/01/2024

PRESS RELEASE

targo on-site fix is a new product that allows a fixed delivery date to be arranged with the seller when placing an order.

Kempten, January 18, 2024 – Consumers expect a lot from their retail experience: shopping wherever and whenever they want and receiving what they order at a location and time that suits them. In a highly competitive market environment, the best-positioned retailers are those that move goods via the full range of sales channels: from bricks-and-mortar stores to online shops and mobile commerce. Underpinning such sophisticated omnichannel sales concepts are high-performance supply chains with the flexibility to adapt. Logistics provider Dachser has now launched a new product throughout Europe, targo on-site fix, which supports its customers’ omnichannel concepts and allows for complete flexibility when arranging delivery dates.

“Today, retailers and manufacturers must cater to each and every delivery requirement consumers have. For us as a logistics partner, this means that we must continuously evolve our network’s services and processes, while also adding in simpler and faster solutions. It’s part of the growth strategy for our European groupage network,” says Alexander Tonn, COO Road Logistics at Dachser.

By choosing targo on-site fix, consumers can arrange a fixed delivery date with the seller when making their purchase. That way, they can have their items delivered, say, when they are back from vacation or when they are not at work. This flexibility is proving a hit, and Dachser is also benefitting from simpler scheduling and from goods spending less time at the inbound branch.

Dachser’s logistics services are aimed at corporate customers that, in addition to offering business-to-business (B2B) services, offer a business-to-consumer (B2C) range as well. For B2C shipments, Dachser offers the targo on-site product family throughout Europe—that means clearly defined services and quality standards as well as short transit times via its own groupage network. Delivery standards include free curbside delivery and delivery to the place of use for one-person handling.