OX: Shanghai blooming; Friendshoring gap; CMA CGM vs MSC; OOCL holds up
The future is here
CMA CGM has confirmed orders for 16 large containerships at state-owned China State Shipbuilding Corp.
The order is for a dozen methanol dual-fuelled 15,000 teu ships, at $175m each, and four LNG dual-fuelled at 23,000 teu costing $175m each, and at $3.1bn is the larhgest order yet for the shipbuilding group.
Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding will build the 23,000 teu ships and the 15,000 teu vessels will be equally split between Jiangnan Shipyard and Dalian Shipbuilding.
The carrier’s chairman, Rodolphe Saadé, in China last week, said the newbuildings would replace CMA CGM’s older ships after delivery in 2025 and 2026.
The 23,000 teu units are likely to be assigned to Asia-Europe routes, while the 15,000 teu ships could be deployed on transpacific trades and regional lanes such as Asia-South America.
Although container freight levels have returned to pre-Covid levels, the major box lines remain keen on ordering newbuildings powered by LNG and alternative fuels to help meet global decarbonisation targets set for 2050.
Chinese media reported that CMA CGM intended to order six to ten more LNG dual-fuelled 23,000 teu ships and is considering CSSC and Daewoo Shipbuilding for the additional orders.
Despite concerns of a tonnage overhang, Mr Saadé said he believed the global economy would grow 2% to 3% annually, and increased consumption should help fill the ships.
Ship databases indicate that CMA CGM has 96 containerships on order, many in the 13,000 to 23,000 teu range. According to the French group’s 2022 annual report, it has invested $10.2bn to build 77 LNG-powered containerships, with 32 delivered so far.
While in China, Mr Saade concluded an agreement with Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) to procure biomethanol and synthetic methanol. SIPG has similar contracts with Cosco and Maersk to supply methanol in Shanghai port.
The future is here
More optimistic demand forecasts and the prospect of a better peak season this year are ...
PRESS RELEASE 3 April 2023 – A commercial joint-venture that combines both groups’ complementary air cargo offerings ...
The car-carrying market continues to expand, and China Merchants (CMES), the second-largest state-owned shipping group ...
The relative price of greener fuel, particularly methanol, will dip below the cost of fossil ...
French container carrier CMA CGM, already spreading its wings by entering the air cargo and ...
'Nervous' box lines back-pedal on D&D charges as new rules loom
'Speedy' sale of HMM finally gets the green light
Positive ocean freight sentiment keeps the charter market bullish
DHL poaches Kuehne talent to form 'a perfect piece of architecture'
US east coast cargo migration is logical and will continue, say analysts
OOCL's Q1 numbers show storm clouds gathering over box shipping
New roles for Dominique von Orelli and ex-K&N Casper Ellerbaek at DHL
Data shows a sense that air cargo may be 'returning to normality'
FedEx unveils plan to consolidate Express and Ground parcel networks
'Product-driven' Ceva 2.0 will rise from past missteps
Customs declaration? Chat GPT goes with the Phlo
Work resumes at LA/LB ports, but contract settlement stays out of reach
Comment on this article