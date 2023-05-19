Booming auto export market sees ports full and orderbooks stretched
The ro-ro market is continuing to boom, with demand remaining high and vessel space at ...
COSCO Shipping Car Carrier (CSCC) has ventured into the European automotive logistics market, after signing a collaboration agreement with German logistics group PWL Shipping on Wednesday.
The COSCO group’s automobile shipping unit, which was established in August 2022, has ordered 24 pure car and truck carriers since its incorporation, and has ambitions of global expansion.
CSCC and PWL have pledged to provide automotive logistics and other value-added services in Europe. PWL’s automotive logistics unit, LPL Automotive, specialises in shipping vehicles between North America and Europe, especially car imports from the US, on both PCTCs and in containers.
PWL can also ship cars from Europe to China, collecting cars across Europe using special trucks, and shipping the vehicles from its terminal in Bremerhaven.
China Association of Automobile Manufacturers’ statistics show that from January to April, 1.37m automobiles were exported, up 89% year-on-year. Notably, exports of new energy vehicles nearly doubled to 348,000 units, and Europe is a key destination of these vehicles. Last year, China exported 3.11m cars, surpassing Germany to become the world’s second-largest car exporter after Japan.
CSCC said: “With growing demand for China-Europe shipments, we have adjusted our capacity allocation. We plan to further expand our European routes in H2 23.”
CSCC said that since its establishment, it has completed two China-Europe shipments, carrying 6,765 commercial vehicles of various types, including new energy vehicles.
The Loadstar has recently reported on the surge in vehicle shipments, which has seen a large number of cars backlogged in European ports, such as Antwerp-Bruges.
At the same time, there are inadequate in-service PCTCs to meet the rebound in vehicle demand.
Last month, ship broker Clarksons noted that PCTC charter rates have reached a record high of $110,000/day.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, there was under-investment in PCTC newbuildings, as movement restrictions slashed demand for new vehicles, resulting in many older PCTCs being scrapped.
Last year, 90 PCTCs of 560,000 ceu were ordered, nearly tripling the 38 commissioned in 2021. During the height of the pandemic in 2020, just four PCTCs were ordered. In 2023 to date, 25 PCTCs have been contracted.
According to CSCC’s business plan, its newbuilds are scheduled for delivery between 2024 and 2026, enabling the company to carry 700,000 vehicles annually. By then, CSCC targets to complete three to four China-Europe shipments monthly.
The ro-ro market is continuing to boom, with demand remaining high and vessel space at ...
The car-carrying market continues to expand, and China Merchants (CMES), the second-largest state-owned shipping group ...
Foreign containerships calling at Chittagong are facing long delays before they can load containers at ...
The increasingly steady Indian container market is seeing a flurry of new long-haul services, as ...
This too shall pass
Ladies and gentlemen, hold on to your hats
South Korea expands container shipping links to Russia
USPS leads the charge as rates for parcel deliveries start to fall
More liner newcomers quit long-haul box lanes as rates tumble
LTL carriers step up cost saving as market stays stubbornly soft
MSC’s megaship newbuilds will be soaked up by slow-steaming
Cyclone disrupts sea and airport operations in Bangladesh, Myanmar
Air charter market 'screwed' after carriers 'splurged' on freighters
Forwarders are not your enemy, WCA tells shipping lines
Containership charter market 'not playing ball', but NOOs are happy
Yang Ming and HMM the latest carriers to report plunging Q1 profits
Comment on this article