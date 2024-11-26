COP29: aviation falling short and showing 'lack of ambition'

COP-out: 'one of the most chaotic in recent memory' draws to a close
Distressing news: what began as a platform for a fruitful and productive global discussion has ...
ZIM: EXIT STAGE LEFTDSV: ZERO US TARIFFS IMPACT XPO: LOOKING GOODAMZN: PARTNERSHIP EXTENDEDWMT: ON A ROLLDSV: SLOW START AAPL: LEGALUPS: MULTI-MILLION PENALTY FOR UNFAIR EARNINGS DISCLOSUREWTC: PUNISHEDVW: UNDER PRESSUREKNIN: APAC LEADERSHIP WATCHZIM: TAKING PROFITPEP: MINOR HOLDINGS CONSOLIDATION
“The sober reality” of aviation’s threadbare climate pledges have been revealed in a blogpost, following COP29, by lobbyist Opportunity Green.
The group said aviation was falling short in its attempts to decarbonise.
“The message [at COP] was clear: aviation, as represented by IATA, is unwilling to contribute to climate finance. Which is an incredible stance of any industry that is responsible for somewhere between 4-6% of all emissions worldwide, and one that does not yet pay for its emissions and is continuing to emit more and more each year.”
The blog notes the shipping industry’s willingness to talk and listen, but the author again adds: “This was in stark contrast to the aviation sector – at too many points during my COP visit, I found myself noting aviation’s lack of ambition on this issue.”
The IMF impressed “the urgent need for a global carbon tax on aviation and shipping”, but IATA pushed back, instead suggesting the money should come from the oil industry.
