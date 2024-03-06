Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Contracts: shippers and forwarders wary of usual 12-month deals

dreamstime_s_115555595
Photo: © Golubovy | Dreamstime.com
By

The annual transpacific contract tender bartering season is in full swing at the S&P Global TPM24 conference and networking event in Long Beach, California.

The meeting rooms and halls of the vast venue are populated with formal, informal and sounding-out conversations on rates and routings for Asian container imports for the traditional May to April 12-month period.

However, this could be the year when the timeline of those contracts is reset – perhaps for good.

Indeed, ahead of those meetings, several shippers told The Loadstar they felt the lines were being unreasonable in their first rate increase requests.

And some indicated that they would look to sign for a shorter duration in order not to commit at too high a rate level for the second half of the year, when analysts are predicting rates will fall sharply against a background of the huge influx of newbuild tonnage.

Although there has been a gradual erosion of container spot rates over the past month, Xeneta’s XSI spot average for Asia to the US west coast, at $4,433 per 40ft, remains 170% higher than the December reading, while current US east coast spot rates, at an average of $5,778 per 40ft, are 133% higher.

The Red Sea disruption spike in short-term rates, directly and indirectly impacted by the vessel diversions around Africa, have provided carriers with an elevated start point to pitch their offers.

The view of most of the BCOs, NVOCCs and forwarders The Loadstar has spoken to over the first few days of TPM24, is that they recognise carriers are incurring more cost in their operations as a consequence of the Houthi attacks.

Nevertheless, the consensus of opinion from procurement managers and accompanying executives was that the ask from the carrier account managers should “be reasonable”, and be backed up by improved service levels and space guarantees.

“We won’t sign for a year if the offer is too high; and we don’t want to just agree a three-month deal because, more or less as soon as it commences, we will need to start the tender all over again,” the regional director of a major global forwarder told The Loadstar.

“I think that, in the case of a high offer, we will look for some sort of compromise for, say, a six-month deal with a review after five months,” the regional director of another major global forwarder told The Loadstar at a post-conference event on the first evening.

Another BCO at the same event was in a more fortunate position, as her transpacific contracts buck the tradition of the tradelane and run from January to December.

“We were very lucky to be able to tender in December for the year and the new deal has benefited us massively from the low spot rates at the time,” she told The Loadstar.

Carriers are negotiating the Asia-US west coast agreements on the back of more demand from a combination of consumer resilience and a shift of cargo back from the east coast.

But notwithstanding Panama Canal restrictions and the re-routing of Suez Canal loops, shippers remain concerned about the possibility of a strike, or even the threat of industrial action, when the current six-year employer agreement with the ILA union, covering the US east and Gulf coast ports, expires on 30 September.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Asia-US east coast Asia-US Gulf Rates - the eternal tango TPM24 Transpacific Asia-Europe Chinese New Year Dubai Kerry Logistics Los Angeles Red Sea Crisis road-air road-rail Sea-air transit times Xeneta

    Most Read

    DHL break-up; Mærsk spin-offs; 'forwarder + integrator' – or not...

    DSV – the race to the bottom

    Maersk’s new NAM chief urges US shippers to 'know your best alternative'

    CMA CGM containership cargo 'for Pakistan military' seized in India

    Cost of 'land bridge' alternative to Panama Canal too high for carriers

    Ceva beaten to the punch as Wincanton accepts GXO takeover bid

    Rubymar sinks, with cargo of fertiliser a threat to Red Sea ecosystem

    K+N profits tumble as market 'normalises', but eyes expansion in Asia

    Ocean carriers pile on capacity and dominate intra-Europe shortsea market

    High transpac rates good news for carriers as new contract talks loom

    Kuehne pounded, out of Schenker auction – but jumbo 'sale will help us'

    As Amazon fails to deliver and freighters return, ATSG sees profits tumble

    DSV's Neom JV in Saudi Arabia comes under 'human rights' scrutiny

    TPM24: ONE CEO Nixon bullish on 'life after Hapag' – with new solo services

    TPM24: Shippers hope liner overcapacity will drive rates down – but...

    THE Alliance should seek cooperation with MSC, post-Hapag