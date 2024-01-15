Some ro-ro operators carry on sailing, even as Red Sea conflict heats up
Some ro-ro operators are chancing their vessels transiting the Red Sea, just as the crisis ...
The predicted container shortages are beginning to bite amid the chaos thrown up in the Red Sea and a flurry of re-routings, delays and cancellations.
And the shortages could catch the industry out, says global development director at CargoGulf Hans-Henrik Nielsen, despite predictions in past weeks.
Mr Nielsen told The Loadstar: “Most people read about it, perhaps even think ‘okay, it sounds like a problem, but probably not as big a deal as the carriers make it sound’.”
However, Mr Nielsen warned that, despite being a “small” player, specialising on the Asia-Europe and Asia-Gulf trades, CargoGulf was now seeing the problems.
“It is getting increasingly difficult to get 40ft high-cube boxes, and also 20ft general purpose boxes, across the main ports in China,” he said. “We are empty-repositioning as fast as we can, and we have also taken on the very last batches of new-lease containers, but from today, there are no more … there are ‘out of stock’ signs on the doors of leasing companies.”
Crane Worldwide’s Mark Rhodes, regional ocean product director Asia Pacific highlighted similar concerns. he said: “The outbound leg from Asia to Europe is just the beginning of what could be more turbulent times ahead in 2024.”
Other forwarders are seeing similar issues, one telling The Loadstar crises like that in the Red Sea compound structural inefficiencies surrounding the repositioning of empties.
Another added that he was beginning to see issues with export boxes at North China feeder ports – “nothing major” yet, but the forwarder added it was indicative of a pending equipment shortage.
And Mr Nielsen warned that “someone has to pay” for the higher costs, “from China especially” that will begin to “land on everybody’s doorstep”.
Shippers spooked by fear of box shortages amid carrier 'opportunism'
'Damaging' port strikes at DP World Australia terminals extended
Carriers accused of using 'sledgehammer tactics' to hike backhaul rates
Shippers must pay a heavy price for capacity, as 'ships are filling up'
Shipper switch to air freight will see rates take off next week
Shippers face 'eye-watering' rates and rollovers as carriers 'cherry-pick' cargo
Red Sea premiums tempt opportunistic operators, despite major Houthi attack
Rocketing ocean rates predicted to decline post-Chinese New Year
Maersk opts for rail freight to avoid Panama Canal delays
Ocean premiums rocket as insurers back away from Red Sea risk
Q4 23 financial horror for liners spotlit by OOCL operational update
Liner oversupply problem being masked by Suez Canal diversions
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article