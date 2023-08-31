PIL the star 'green' performer in Far East-S America efficiency league
Xeneta’s latest carbon league table, for the Far East-South America tradelane, reveals improving performance on ...
As any gains from this month’s FAK rate increases disappear and rates fall, major container lines are still considering adding more tonnage to an already over-supplied market.
According to Alphaliner, ONE is mulling an order for a series of 15,000 teu containerships, HMM is said to be considering a series of 16,000 teu vessels, but is holding off while the sale of a majority shareholding is completed, and Yang Ming and CMA CGM are poised to order 9,000 teu vessels.
If these orders are firmed, they will at least continue a trend of liners apparently backing away from ordering more 22,000-24,000 teu+ behemoths.
In conversation with The Loadstar recently, Xeneta chief analyst Peter Sand said the “majority” of recent new containership orders were in the “more flexible” 12,000 and 16,000 teu bracket.
Even Evergreen, the carrier perhaps most committed to the ‘bigger-is-better’ philosophy, downsized when it placed an order for 24 methanol-fuelled 16,000 teu containerships last month.
According to Alphaliner, the number of new vessels Yang Ming is considering is unclear, but the analyst believes CMA CGM may have struck a preliminary deal with China State Shipbuilding Corp for eight, and seems likely to opt for methanol rather than LNG, given the 24 methanol dual-fuel vessels it already has on order.
More orders in an already over-supplied market and with more giant box ships scheduled for delivery, carrier giants risk a systemic overcapacity problem, a repeat of the phenomenon seen after the 2008 financial crash. And the tendency for ordering vessels powered by methanol implies large capacity reductions, via scrapping, could be on the way.
Xeneta’s latest carbon league table, for the Far East-South America tradelane, reveals improving performance on ...
South Korean authorities have excluded Hapag-Lloyd from the second round of bidding to acquire flagship ...
Ocean carriers are giving back their recent Asia-North Europe FAK rate increases via heavy discounts ...
Persistent low water levels in the Panama Canal are raising questions for cargo owners on ...
The Federation of Korea Maritime Industries (FKMI) and the Busan Port Development Association (BPDA) have ...
Evergreen has topped the carbon efficiency ranking in the transatlantic trade between North Europe and ...
Hapag-Lloyd has shown interest in acquiring South Korean flagship carrier HMM, making it the first ...
Asia-North Europe rates sinking again as GRIs 'run out of steam'
Panama Canal problems may prompt strategy re-think in shipper boardrooms
HMM sale – Hapag-Lloyd frozen out of second-round bidding
Strong trading interest in China’s new container freight futures
Amazon in prime position and is first to unveil peak season surcharges
Drug smugglers going bananas again
Closer trade ties between UAE and China boost air cargo demand
DHL GF sees continuing supply chain flux as sourcing shifts
MSC blanks Swan and Dragon loops ahead of Golden Week holiday
Six new members as BRICS trade bloc targets growing markets
Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article