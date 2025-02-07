By Gavin van Marle 07/02/2025

Yesterday, Maersk said 2024 was the third-best year in its history – bested only by 2021 and 2022 but c’mon, do we expect to see a shipping line ever again post an underlying Ebit of $31.2bn as Maersk did in 2022?

No prizes for guessing that ocean shipping once again did the heavy lifting in terms of revenues and returns, although terminals was also a major winner of last year’s surprisingly strong demand. And although Logistics & Services continued to lag ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN